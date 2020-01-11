Amidst Confusion, JAMB Suspends NIN for 2020 UTME, Direct Entry Registrations

By Kuni Tyessi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescinded its decision to use National Identification Number (NIN) as a requirement for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The suspension also affects the JAMB’s Direct Entry Registration for the year.

But the board which announced the suspension of NIN at an ongoing press conference, at its head office, at Bwari, Abuja, said NIN would be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who broke the news at the press conference at the board’s headquarters in Saturday, attributed the action to what he called “technical reasons.”

Oloyode, citing ongoing difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration, insisted the NIN requirement as a precondition for the UTME and Direct Entry registrations had been set aside.

The management of JAMB had in October last year insisted that only candidates with NIN would be eligible to register for the 2020 UTME.

The development had prompted some unscrupulous officials of NIMC to fleece candidates.

The press conference was attended by top management staff of the National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, led by its Director-General, Aziz Aliyu.

Details later…