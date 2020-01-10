Steer Clear of APC’s Internal Affairs, Presidency Warns PDP

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The presidency thursday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be pre-occupied with its own problems, concentrate on securing a better place in future politics and steer clear of the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, queried the right of the opposition party to allege that there was no love lost between Buhari and his party, APC, describing the PDP as the greatest obstacle to good governance and change.

“As the Peoples Democratic Party, the country’s main opposition party grapples with deeply troubling questions about its terminal decline and future in national politics, Nigerians must be surprised reading a statement issued by them, assuming the role of spokesmen for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What business do they have talking about alleged love lost between President Buhari and the APC? What do they know? Who sent them? Today, the PDP represents the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needs and the people are yearning for,” Shehu stated.

He urged the opposition party to examine itself and its protracted defeats at elections and go back to the drawing board to find out where things had gone wrong instead of dabbling into the affairs that do not concern it.

“Both self-respect and sound political judgement demand that the party takes an introspective look at itself after two successive defeats in national elections, asking what went wrong and how to fix its battered image.

“They need to go back to the people, in towns and villages, to know what the people want and what the country needs. Instead of doing that, they are taking roles for themselves that are not mandated by law, morality or political gamesmanship,” Shehu added.

According to him, the geographical expansion of the APC is an attestation to the party’s blossoming future.