Explicit Communications Wins Awards

Explicit Communications has emerged as one of the winners at the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF). The organisation won an award in the LAIF Film craft category for its job on the campaign themed, ‘Celebrate Every Moment’ for Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink (a non-alcoholic beverage) from the stables of Intercontinental Distillers Limited.

Commenting on the award, Group Managing Director, Explicit Communications, Mr Tunde Thani, said, “We are delighted at this award and it is a testament to the exceptional work and effort put into the Veleta brand and all the other brands we work with. I also appreciate my team who work assiduously to deliver on clients’ briefs every time.”

The President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, Mr Ikechi Odigbo also said, “that the LAIF awards focuses on recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications”.

He added that the jury was a combination of marketing and communications experts as well as creative connoisseurs, in and outside the country and this is evident in the nominations and selection of the eventual winners of the awards.

Explicit Communications as the advertising arm of Explicit group is proud to share the spotlight with its sister companies. Explicit Group houses Expo Media, the Media Planning & buying arm and SharpShooters, the Events and Experiential Agency.