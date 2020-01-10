Embracing Teamwork for Better Human Resource Practice

Rebecca Ejifoma

A group of refined experts has tasked human resources practitioners including newly inducted ones of the Institute of Human Resources and Strategic Management (IHRSM) to always embrace teamwork as a core value of the profession.

The group gave this call at the annual conference and investiture of fellows and members of the institution, which held in Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend on the theme, “Human Resources and Strategic Management: A Panacea to Economic and Development Challenge”.

The Registrar and CEO, (IHRSM) Mr. Minna Onomroba Abell, who noted that the conference was to proffer panacea to the problems facing the profession, advised new and old members to abide by the ethics and the practice of the institute.

“Always embrace teamwork. Be reminded that if there is any profession whose practice revolves on teamwork, individual and organisational attitude and character management, it is human resource and strategic management personnel,” he added.

The registrar further charged both now and old members to be law abiding. “Be professional in whatever you do”.

At the ceremony, about 150 persons were inducted into different categories: 25 fellows, 25 members, 20 associates, and over 80 graduate members.

He acknowledged still that it was only through proper assessment of human resources that individuals can manage the many problems.

Our institute stands for integrating those who are HR professionals, human resources and statistic management professionals and those who are not.

“As I said earlier, there are two faculties that drive organisational success: HR and Strategic Management. Virtually every human being is a human resources practitioner,” he added.

Speaking also, the President and Institution Chairman of Council, Prof. Ben Oghojafor, decried Nigeria’s inability to live up to the expectation of the economic growth and development predicted in 1970 despite been endowed with human, intellectual and natural resources.

His statement followed swiftly on the heels of the theme. “Obviously, Nigeria our dear country has not lived up to the expectation of the economic growth and development predictions”.

Meanwhile, over 150 were newly inducted into the profession, members of the board remain 11. the President and chairman of Council; the Registrar/CEO; the Vice President, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein J.

Members are: Mr. Lawal Argungu; Mrs. Ogundimu Ibironke; Mr. Belemina Ogunge; Mr. Val Ojumah; Dr Augustine O Agugua; Mrs. Adigun Modupeola; Dr Abudulhamid Musa; and Dr. Fubara Tiger.