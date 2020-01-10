Buhari Appoints Abubakar CAC Registrar-General

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ratified the appointment of Garba Abubakar as the substantive Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The President also appointed former Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr. Ademola Razak Seriki as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the commission.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed on January 7, 2020, by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and addressed to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the (OSGF).

Before he was appointed, Abubakar was the Director of Compliance at the CAC.

The letter written by Kyari, read in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Garba Abubakar as the substantive Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). “Kindly note that the tenure of the appointments should be in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act,” he wrote.

The appointment of Abubakar followed the order on December 24, 2019 by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), for the suspension of the immediate past Acting Registrar of the Commission, Ms Azuka Azinge, for failing to declare her assets.

The order was issued by a three-man tribunal, led by Umar Danladi, on an ex-parte application by the federal government, through the Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB), which also directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to execute the order of suspension pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated and filed on December 17.