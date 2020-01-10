Benue Police Arrest 10 Herdsmen for Open Grazing

No fewer than 10 herdsmen have been arrested in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State for contravening the Anti-open Grazing Prohibition Law.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the arrest.

Police spokesperson Kae Sewuese said they have been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation department (CID) in Makurdi, the state capital for investigation.

The herdsmen were apprehended after their cattle destroyed a larger rice farm in Agatu community.

Chairman of the council, Hon. Usman Alilu was said to have mobilised security men and arrested the herders.

Under Benue Anti-open Grazing Prohibition Law, no

cattle must be seen roaming any part of the state in the name of grazing.

Since the enactment of the law, over 200 herdsmen have been convicted and 500 cattle confiscated and sold.