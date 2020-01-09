PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Ruling on Abia, Delta, Taraba Elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday commended the ruling of the Supreme Court, upholding the elections of Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

The party in a statement said that the ruling was an inevitable validation of the wishes and aspiration of the people as expressed in the March 2019 governorship elections in the respective states.

The PDP observed that the ruling of the apex court is a victory for democracy and the triumph of the people over forces that sought to forcefully take over control of their states.

The party urged the governors to continue in their qualitative governance for which the people overwhelmingly re-elected them.

It also charged the governors to continue in their commitment to programmes that are geared towards empowering the people and reducing the level of poverty in the country.

The PDP reminded the governors as well as all other officials elected and appointed on the platform of the party that Nigerians across board are looking up to them for solution and direction in their overall effort to rescue our nation from the misrule of the now fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC).