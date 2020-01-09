Nasarawa Assures Traders of Adequate Security

The Director-General, Nasarawa State Markets Management Bureau, Mr Tanko Zubairu, has assured traders across the state of adequate security.

Zubairu gave the assurance during an assessment tour of the newly constructed Akwanga Ultra-Modern Market on Thursday.

He assured the people, especially the traders, to dispel fear while telling them that the state government would put adequate security in place across markets to protect their goods and services.

Zubairu said the assessment tour was to enable him have firsthand knowledge on the level of compliance by the traders to move into the newly constructed ultra-modern market in line with the government directive.

The director general assured the traders of the security of their goods and services, adding that they have nothing to fear.

“The state markets management has provided adequate security in various markets across the state to protect goods and services of the traders, and also to prevent breakdown of law and order around the markets,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Samson Gumuyare, a community leader, commended the traders for heeding the government’s directive by relocating to the market from the old place.

On his part, Gideon Nachu, the Chairman, Traders Association, Akwanga Local Government Chapter, thanked the government for providing a conducive business environment for the traders.

The assessment tour of the market featured intercessory session from both Christians and Muslims for a rewarding business. (NAN)