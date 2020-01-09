Lawan Commiserates With Yobe Fire Victims

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of four people who died last Tuesday night in a fire disaster at Red Bricks Quarters on Maiduguri road, Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Lawan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, yesterday, commended the head of the family who lost his wife and three daughters but bravely rescued his five-year-old son before escaping from the inferno.

He also condoled with the government and people of Yobe State over the tragic incident.

Lawan enjoined the people to take seriously tips for prevention of fire disaster in homes and offices, especially whenever there is a power outage.

The Senate president also prayed for Allah’s comfort for the bereaved family and for an end to such incidents.