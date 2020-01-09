In Warding Off International Competitors, Ynorth Wears Unveils Sophisticated Equipment

The Chief Executive Officer of Ynorth Wears, Mr. Seun Bamiro, has unveiled a new premium made In Nigeria Wears at a press conference held wednesday at their head office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, Ynorth Wears realised that Nigerians spend so much on their corporate Wears by patronising foreign materials, adding that it has invested solid capital by importing sophisticated machines that are being used by its workforce.

Bamiro said that it has also developed the capacity of its workers with intensive trainings that has equipped them in producing wears that are at par with international standards.

He said: ” Ynorth Wears has been into mass production of corporate Wears but now we want to play along with the economy status of every classes in the corporate world by introducing premium package which will allow people to purchase plenty clothes with an affordable amount and yet get quality value.

Ynorth Wears outfit was established to solve any problem arising from clothing humanity.

“Premium package will covers varieties of corporate Wears design with different colors and patterns like shirt, suite, among others and it will be available across all the outlets of Ynorth.”

The company has recently opened stores at the Palm mall IBADAN (Shoprite), Cocoa Mall IBADAN (Shoprite) , Palm Mall Ilorin (Shoprite), Osun Mall, Osogbo and Jara Mall, Ikeja Lagos.

As a result of its excellent deliveries and reputation, the company has been recognised and bagged several local and international awards which serves as impetus to continue delivering world class wears to the satisfaction of its broad client base.

Ynorth Wears is open to premium deals with any corporate organisation that wants to command the outlook of its workforce.