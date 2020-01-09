Gunmen Abduct Woman, Son in Kaduna

John Shiklam

A woman and her 14-year-old son have been reportedly abducted by gunmen at their residence in Juji area of Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of last Tuesday when the bandits invaded the community and were shooting sporadically.

The gunmen were said to have taken the woman after they broke into their home.

The woman’s son was said to have protested against the abduction of his mother and insisted that he must accompany her.

A resident of the area, who spoke in a telephone interview under anonymity, said the kidnappers scaled the fence into the residence of their victims.

He said after scaling the fence, the gunmen ordered the family to open the door, but nobody responded, so they smashed one of the windows and used digger to break the burglaries.

The source said the operation lasted for about 35 minutes, adding that nobody could dare the criminals because of the weapons they were carrying.

According to him, “The kidnappers stormed Juji after midnight and headed to the residence of their victims.

“When they got into the compound through the fence, they started knocking on the door and ordered the victims to open the door.

“But when nobody responded, they smashed one of the windows in an attempt to enter the room.

“The burglaries on the window was too strong, so they used digger to break them in order to enter the room.

“They took the woman, and as they were going with her, her eldest son, who is 14, protested and insisted that he must follow his mother, so they left with them.

“As I am speaking with you, the kidnappers have not said anything, and we are very worried as the incident took place over 24 hours ago.”

He stated further that the incident was reported at the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station on Tuesday morning and the police visited the scene of the incident and took pictures of the destruction.

The resident however lamented the spates of abduction in the area, saying another member of the community was kidnapped by gunmen last week Thursday.

“We are living in fear, and that’s why we are calling on government to protect us. We are also trying to come together as a community to see how we can protect ourselves from these criminals,” he stated.