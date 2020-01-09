Fire Outbreak: Ebonyi Shuts down Illegal Gas Stations

The Ebonyi State Government wednesday directed the immediate closure of all illegal gas stations and retail outlets in the state.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant on Media to Governor David Umahi, and made available in Abakiliki.

Nwaze stated that the measure was taken to forestall fire outbreaks during the dry season.

The statement said, “The move is to ensure that the state’s health safety and environmental regulations conform with national and international best oil and gas field practices.

“All gas stations must co-operate with the approval of the Abakaliki Capital Territory and Development Board and Department of Petroleum Resources on the issue.

“Defaulters of this directive will be penalised in accordance with the laws of the state and shall pay approved penalties.”