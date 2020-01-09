Airtel Launches TV Service, Others

Airtel Nigeria has taken another bold step to redefine the television viewing experience for its customers as it announces the unveiling of Airtel TV, a one stop platform for everything entertainment – live TV, music videos, news, sports and lots more.

The Airtel TV app, which is available on Android and iOS, is subscription-free and offers registered users unlimited access to the entire Airtel TV content library as well as enables them stream different content categories on the robust Airtel 4G network.

In addition to the Video-On-Demand service, Airtel TV offers live television across popular TV channels including Bloomberg Television, Trace (Urban, Africa, Mziki, Tropical, Gospel and Sport Stars), Gametoon, Fashion Box, Bollywood, Nautical, God TV, Inspiration TV and Al Jazeera English, among others.

Commenting on the Airtel TV platform, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the Airtel TV platform would deliver the very best of television experience directly to all Airtel customers across the country.

“Airtel is revolutionizing the television viewing experience for all its customers. With Airtel TV, we bring the best shows, best movies and the best of Live TV to our customers, engaging them with premium content as well as bringing joy, happiness and laughter to everyone regardless of location, entry fee and income level.

“With our 4G network, which is the most robust and widest in the country, subscribers to Airtel TV will enjoy a smooth and seamless viewing experience without hiccups and interruptions. We are confident that the Airtel TV platform will delight, entertain and inspire Airtel customers as it offers first class entertainment and world class live TV experience,” he said.

To access the Airtel TV on the go, subscribers are required to download and install the Airtel TV app from Google Play Store or Apple Store; Launch the app by clicking “Register” and enter their registered Airtel Phone numbers, Email addresses and thereafter click “continue.” Subscribers will also need to enter and confirm the 4 digit OTP received on their devices and click the button, “Verify Email Address” to enjoy the live TV experience as well as Video-On-Demand service.