Abubakar Resumes as MD/CEO of Galaxy Backbone

President Muhammed Buhari recently appointed Prof. Muhammed Bello Abubakar, as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone (GBB). He resumed at his new position recently and replaces Mr. Yusuf Kazaure, who had been at the helm of affairs at Galaxy Backbone for over five years.

Galaxy Backbone is the digital Infrastructure and shared services provider of the federal Government charged with the responsibility to develop and implement a national network and data infrastructure platform for public and private institutions.

Though 100 per cent owned by the federal government and an agency within the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology, Galaxy Backbone operates as a limited liability company determined to drive world class professionalism in its approach to delivering Information Technology and digital services to its customers.

In his address to members of staff of Galaxy Backbone, on his official resumption, Abubakar reiterated the vision of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

According to him, “Digital Economy is the new revolution. I am committed to ensuring that as MD of Galaxy Backbone, I help in achieving the eight pillars of creating a digital economy as developed by the Honourable Minister.” The new MD of Galaxy Backbone explained that seven out of the 8 pillars rests on Digital Infrastructure, an area where Galaxy Backbone plays a crucial role. He thanked the outgoing Managing Director, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure for the great effort he has made in laying a solid structure for Galaxy Backbone and for the achievements the organization has attained during the period of his leadership.

In his statement, Kazaure thanked the staff of Galaxy Backbone, all internal and external stakeholders for their support during his time as MD and encouraged everyone to give the new Managing Director all the support and cooperation he requires to move the organisation forward and the entire Digital Economy journey of the nation.

Galaxy Backbone is currently laying fibre optic cables across the country to build an effective national network through the National Information and Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) project being driven by Galaxy BackBone.