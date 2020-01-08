Suspected Bandits Kill ABU Lecturer in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Umar Isah, has been murdered by suspected gunmen in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Isah, who was until his death, a senior lecturer with the School of Basic and Remedial Studies (SBRS) of the institution in Funtua, was shot by his assailants on the General Hospital Road in Malumfashi area at about 8 p.m. last Monday.

The deceased, according to a credible source who confirmed the incidence to THISDAY yesterday, was in Malumfashi to visit one Alhaji Shuai’ibu Wakili, the chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in the council area.

According to the source, “The bandits, who were on motorcycles, followed him (the deceased) to the residence of Wakili and forcefully picked him on a motorcycle and went through the General Hospital road.”

He added that when Isah raced out of the hoodlums’ motorcycle, they ran after him and shot him several times and ensure that he was dead before they rode off.

“On reaching the speedy bumps on the General Hospital road in Malumfashi, the victim jumped from the motorcycle and attempted to run, the bandits reportedly shot him on his stomach severally and he died on the spot,” he explained.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, was yet to respond to inquiries made by THISDAY during press time.