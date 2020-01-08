Gombe Launches Girl-child Non-formal Learning Centres

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In a renewed determination to mop-up out-of-school children and increase school enrollment rate, the Gombe State Government, through Better Education Services Delivery for All (BESDA) has launched Girl-child Non-formal Learning Centres in Kuri, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the wife of the Governor, Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya, who stressed the importance of girl-child education, encouraged parents to enrol their wards, particularly girls in school, describing the number of out-of-school children in Gombe State as alarming and as such concerted efforts must be made to reverse the trend.

“The collaboration with BESDA has the specific objectives of increasing equitable access to education for all children, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results through effective coordination and utilisation of resources.

“It is against this background that Kuri Girl-child Learning Centre has been chosen for the flag-off to signal the commencement of girl-child non-formal learning centres in local government areas under the BESDA Programme-for-Result (P for R) in the state.”

She restated her husband’s readiness to continue to provide enabling environment for the success of BESDA programmes, as well as the education sector for the development of the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru reiterated the achievements of BESDA in reaching out to out-of- school children, promising that his ministry will continue to come up with initiatives and reforms aimed at revitalising the sector, especially at the basic level.

Oh his part, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mr. Babaji Babadidi pledged his agency’s determination to ensure the provision of quality teaching and learning facilities in schools across the state.

Also speaking, the BESDA Coordinator, Mallam Abdullahi Garkuwa said relentless efforts are being made to shore up the literacy level of the entire state.

He noted that one of the goals of BESDA is to ensure that in two years time, Gombe State attains 60 per cent literacy level from its present 29 per cent.

The coordinator added that the girl-child learning centres will be replicated across the 11 local government areas of the state.

The governor’s wife also led her team on an inspection and advocacy visit to Dasa Mai Buzu in Balanga and Lawanti in Akko Local Government Areas.