Tinubu: Talks about 2023 Presidency Now Unpatriotic

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tuesday in Abuja described the agitation for presidency in 2023 in this early months of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term as wrong and untimely.

Speaking with journalists in the State House after holding a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, Tinubu said anyone who had the interest of the country at heart would not be discussing issues bordering on 2023 presidential election now.

Tinubu who made the remarks while responding to a question on his perception about the clamour by some northern politicians to retain presidency in the North at the expiration of Buhari’s tenure in 2023, said all that every well meaning Nigerian should be pre-occupied with now is the delivery of democracy dividends to citizens.

More details later….