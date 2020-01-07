Saraki Family Secures Court Injunction against Further Demolition of Property

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The family of a former Senate Leader, the late Dr. Abubakakar Olusola Saraki yesterday said it had secured court injunction from the state high court against any further demolition of the family’s Ile Arugbo property by the administration of Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

One of the family’s lawyers, Abdulazeez Ibrahim who disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, said that the enrol order was yet to be served on the parties concerned because the injunction was secured almost at the close of work yesterday.

“It was true that we secured a court injunction against the state government, but it took place at the closing hours; so, no enroll order was available for the concerned parties,” he said.

When contacted, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo told journalists last night that the state government was yet to receive the order of injunction from the court.

“We are not aware of such development. Infact, as I’m speaking with you, no court order was served on us but I can assure you that the order will be obeyed as soon as we are served,” he said.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye had also told journalists that he was not aware of such development.

“I’m not aware of such development; so, I don’t have any information about it,” he said.