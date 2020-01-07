Obaseki’s job creation drive: Youths to benefit from graduate, apprenticeship scheme in Edo North

Not less than 50 residents across the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Edo North will benefit from the six-month paid internship under the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) Internship and Apprenticeship scheme, an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki to provide graduates and apprentices with relevant practical skills and industry-based experience.

In a statement, Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the internship programme, which has empowered over 1600 youths across the state, is targeted at equipping youths with employability skills to lead productive life.

She said, “The EdoJobs Internship & Apprenticeship Scheme launched by Governor Godwin Obaseki in November 2018 has benefitted 1500 Edo youths. A specialised similar scheme for Edo Central was launched, with 150 residents of the Senatorial Districts also benefiting.

“EdoJobs is set to flag off the Apprenticeship Scheme for Welding and Auto-Engineering, a master-apprentices learning program for 6 months with stipends to aid basic logistics. Some members of the Association of Welders and Auto-Mechanics in the 5 LGA in Edo North are taking in these interns and the state is excited that businesses are in support of the government’s programs.”

“Starter-kits would be given to all beneficiaries after the scheme and they will be assisted to access market for their new-found talents. There will be about 50 beneficiaries, with 25 in welding and another 25 in auto engineering”, she added.

The EdoJobs Internship and Apprenticeship scheme is an initiative of the state government to engage youths in different career paths and vocations so as build their expertise and prepare them for employment and self-reliance.

It is in line with the governor’s promise to create not less than 200,000 jobs, out of which over 157,000 jobs have been created.