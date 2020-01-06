Rescue me from Captivity, Kidnapped Clergy Begs Fintiri

* Lawmaker urges military to increase security in Michika

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawal Andimi, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents last week Thursday in Michika, has pleaded with the state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, to rescue him from captivity.

The clergy, in a video obtained by a journalist known to have access to the leadership of the sect, Ahmad Salkida, said that his abductors have not maltreated him in any way.

In the short video, the clergy stated: “I have never been discouraged because all condition that one finds himself is in the hand of God. God who made them to take care of me and to leave my life.

“So, the summary of my speech; I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy, who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here.

“These people have been doing good to me, they are feeding me with all that I want to eat. They provide a nice place for me to sleep, blanket and every need. So, I believe that they didn’t do anything wrong to me. I believe that He who made them to act in such a way is still alive and will make all arrangements, by the grace of God I will be together with my wife, my children and my colleagues.

“If the opportunity has not been granted, maybe it is the will of God. I want all people close and far, colleagues to be patient. Don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything.”

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency of Adamawa State, Hon. Zakariah Nyampa, has called on the military to beef up security in Michika to avert further attacks by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement he issued Monday, also called for the deployment of additional trucks to soldiers who successfully repelled the recent attacks by the insurgents in Michika.

Nyampa decried the ordeal faced by his people during the recent attacks.

He said while the efforts by the Nigeria Army is commendable, troops in Michika need more trucks because the Boko Haram terrorists destroyed the only truck they had.

The lawmaker said that soldiers stationed in Michika deserve more logistic support to be able to withstand subsequent attacks by the terrorist group.

Nyampa stated: “When the Boko Haram attacked Michika on the January 2, the Army quickly swept into action killing most of the terrorists and pursued them towards Lassa river where they lost one of their trucks to Nigeria army.”

“Our people had to run helter skelter when they heard that the terrorists were approaching the town. We thank God for their lives but the only civilian casualty is the missing pastor whose whereabouts is still unknown.

“We want the government to intensify efforts to get the whereabouts of Rev. Lawan, the DCC secretary of Michika. Government should also provide more trucks to border areas like Michika.”

The lawmaker also urged the people of the area to support the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgents, adding that both the federal and state governments are making efforts to restore peace in the community.