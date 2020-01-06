Nasarawa to Begin Arrest of Women, Children’s Rights’ Violators

By Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has said it will begin to arrest and prosecute offenders caught violating the rights of women and children in the state.

Consequently, the state government said it would embark on advocacy visits to the 13 local government areas of the state to engage stakeholders, including security agencies on the need for the implementation of the law.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, disclosed this Monday while speaking with journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

She said that a committee had been put in place to fine-tune the process of ensuring the smooth implementation of the law with a view to arresting and prosecuting offenders.

According to her, “The government will partner security agencies in the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of offenders as government will no longer fold its arms watching violators of women and children’s rights go unpunished.

“We are planning to embark on advocacy visit to the 13 local government areas of the state during which we are going to meet traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to engage them and sensitize them on the process of the implementation of the child rights law and violations against women.

“We are going to partner security agencies in the state to ensure that offenders are arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.”

Hajia Jabiru therefore admonished the people of the state to always report cases of violence against women and children to the government and security agencies for necessary action.