House to Mobilise Relief Materials for Akesan Market Fire Victims

Commiserates with Kaduna over gas explosion

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

House of Representatives has said it would mobilise relief materials for the victims of fire incident that gutted Akesan Market in Oyo town, while also expressing shock and sadness over the gas explosion incident in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed regret over yesterday’s early morning fire outbreak that claimed the means of livelihood of many traders and also sympathised with the government and people of Oyo State over the fire incident.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, commiserated with the victims for the disruption of their economic activities as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“It is with heavy heart that I received the news of the fire outbreak that gutted the popular ancient Akesan Market in Oyo.

“Being a historic ancient market and very dear to the people of Oyo State, I also empathise with the Alaafin of Oyo, HRH Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, over the incident.

“I want to appeal to the people to remain calm and law-abiding as the government of the state looks into the situation with a view to bringing succour to the victims,” he said.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management alongside the lawmaker representing the area, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, would wade in to mobilise relief materials.

On the gas explosion in Kaduna State, Gbajabiamila lamented that the incident, which occurred at a gas shop, claimed the lives of several people including the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

According to him, “It is with shock and sadness that I received the news of the gas explosion incident that claimed the lives of some Nigerians that included Prof. Simon Mallam, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

“While I sympathise with Kaduna State Government, the survivors and the families of those that died during the explosion, I also pray for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives to the explosion. I also want to assure them that they are not alone in the trying times of theirs.”