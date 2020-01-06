FAAN Reopens Port Harcourt Airport after Fire Incident

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday announced the reopening of Port Harcourt International Airport after a fire outbreak, which disrupted operations.

FAAN said on its official twitter handle that normal flight activities had since commenced at the airport.

“Following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the Port Harcourt International Airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“Normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport,” FAAN posted on Twitter.

Flight activities were grounded on Saturday at the Port Harcourt International Airport runway following a fire outbreak.

The fire was reported to have prevented a Max Air flight from taking off while an Arik flight had to return to base.

A Dana flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt also reportedly had to return to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as it could not land due to the fire outbreak.