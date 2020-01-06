Ekiti to Compensate Victims of Fire Disaster

By Victor Ogunje

As part of the ways to mitigate their sufferings through the re-establishment of their ruined businesses, the Ekiti State government is taking steps to assist victims of fire disaster, particularly the traders who lost their goods to inferno late last year.

Goods worth millions of naira were razed at the Bisi Market in Ado Ekiti, on December 30, 2019, while a resident, Mr. Femi Adako, was a victim of another fire incident on January 1, 2020.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who visited the victims on Monday, described the fire incidents as very sad and unfortunate.

A statement by the Special Assistant, Media to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said a total number of 20 traders and five members of Saruku family at Bisi Market had their goods and property consumed in the end-of-the-year inferno.

Consoling the victims of the fire incidents during separate visits, Egbeyemi said God should be praised that no life was lost which gave them a ray of hope.

While regretting that the fire victims suffered losses worth millions of Naira, Egbeyemi prayed God to mitigate the loss and restore the lost fortunes.

The deputy governor, who also prayed that God will wipe away the tears of the victims, said government would not leave them to their fate at their trying period.

While stressing that government alone cannot provide for all their losses, Egbeyemi assured them that government would render assistance within its limited resources.

He said: “Thank God that nobody died in the incidents though you suffered serious losses worth millions of naira.

“The Lord will take care of your losses and compensate you appropriately. God will compensate you appropriately, wipe you tears away this year and send helpers to you.

“Although government cannot do it all but government will surely assist.”

The victims who all pleaded for help from the state government appreciated the deputy governor for identifying with them.

According to them, their hope for help now rests on government and well-meaning individuals with their personal property and goods gone with the fire.