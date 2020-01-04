Oyetola Lauds Workers’ Support

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has lauded the workers and the people of the state for supporting the administration with consistent prayers, which he said was instrumental to the unprecedented milestones his administration recorded since it came into power over a year ago.

This is as the Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade, commended the administration for keeping to its promise to always put smiles on the faces of workers by paying the December salaries without the month’s Federal Allocation. The duo spoke during the inter-religious prayer session organised by workers to herald Year 2020. Speaking further, Governor Oyetola said, “Your collective and individual prayers and support were the groundwork for the victories and milestones we recorded last year. I recognise and appreciate the impact of your prayers and support on our victory at the court and on our efforts to commence the delivery of our Development Agenda in all the sectors. It is on this basis that I appreciate you all for standing firm and true in the interest of your state and your people.

Workers are the engine room of government and the link between the government and the people. You are our right arm in the delivery of our services to the people. You were there for us last year when we laid the foundation for appreciable services for the people. I must say that I am blessed to have workers who willingly and conscientiously give me the three things that define the success of an administration: service, prayers and support,” Oyetola stated.