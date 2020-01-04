Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“A Good Time with Davido” which held in Lagos on December 28, 2019 was totally lit. Put in another words, the event ‘Good Time with Davido’ was splendid, and this splendor was complemented by the array of stars that performed alongside David Adeleke aka Davido at the show, as he contributed his quota to the “Detty December” theme at Eko Atlantic City. The likes of Zlatan, Mayorkun, Lil Frosh, Peruzzi, B-Red, and his personal DJ, E-Cool commenced performances at the show.

Dressed in all black ensemble – a shiny jacket and a cap, the superstar came on stage at about 1:30 am to a roving hype; the roar of an excited crowd of all ages and the ‘finally’ feeling of Davido, who showed the result of hard work as he gave a grand performance. What was most impressive was his entrance to the stage… it was beautiful as live instrument serenaded him in and then his transitions all through songs.

As the performance progressed, Davido thrilled fans with perfect doses of excitement, intensity and contemporary appreciation. He went back in time to his earlier hits like ‘Dami Duro’ and brought it a little forward to ‘Ekuro’ and then further with to ‘IF’, ‘Blow My Mind’ and ‘Risky.’ The three-hour set commendably saw the ‘Wonder Woman’ crooner in his usual untiring energy. He was backed by an amazing bang – especially his guitarists who delivered songs with effortless melodies from their magical fingers that strum so good.

Before the opening of each song, his band creates its own version of that song’s intro. By the time the actual song comes on, the anticipation builds and fans lose their minds. Seeing as it is, the intensity of the show didn’t drop once.

It was a nice touch to bring out a veteran trying to relaunch himself in Sinzu or Lady Donli, the budding singer who has had an amazing 2019. Sinzu thrilled to a remix of ‘Carolina’ and the cult classic, ‘E Don Dey Madt.’ Surprisingly, the crowd on that night didn’t know the latter song.

For Donli, she performed the spanking remix to her song, ‘Cash’ with Davido before Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Yonda, Dremo, Wurld and Zlatan came on stage. For Zlatan, he continued his rapport with controversial singer Speed Darlington aka Speedy by bringing him out on stage. Notably, the show had very little downsides which one is how the sound guys could have done better with Davido’s mic for better sound production.

This had to cause Davido to make extra effort on stage with his guttural voice which the sound guys could have found a solution that allows his voice sound better. The singer had to strain unnecessarily on the night. Secondly, Davido put excessive pressure on himself by carrying the show almost singlehandedly, performing most of his successful collaborations with other acts that never showed up. Then came the sentimental moments when Davido gave two students – a guy and a girl – N1 million each.

As always, his stage presence was felt and the energy was amazing. He also tried to control his crowd and urged people not to fight.

But already in the VIP section, a guy was at work stealing a female’s iPhone. Unluckily for him, he was being watched as he ‘moved’ the gadget from her bag and into his pocket. After he completed the operation and moved, the guy followed him and gave him two slaps. He also recovered the phone just as other onlookers and ‘thief haters’ doled out their bits of jungle justice.