Three Herdsmen Nabbed for Alleged Robbery in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Three herdsmen were on Friday arrested in Ekiti State for allegedly barricading the highway and robbing commuters of their possession.

Those arrested were: Usman Ibrahim, Ali Salisu and Sidikia Manbagri.

The bandits were alleged to have mounted a roadblock along Usho Road in Ise Ekiti, in Ise/Orun Council area of Ekiti State and robbed motorists with guns and other dangerous weapons.

It was reliably gathered from residents of the town that five suspected herders started the highway raid at about 10am, where they terrorized the people and dispossessed them of their monies and other valuables.

Upon sighting the gun-wielding robbers, some members of the public had called the police emergency security lines, which had prompted the policemen to rush to the scene to arrest the men of the underworld.

A police source said: “Information reached the police at about 10.15am that five herdsmen mounted roadblock along Usho Road in Ise Ekiti terrorizing the road users with dangerous weapons like daggers and cutlasses.

“A police patrol team swung into action and arrested two of them, Usman Ibrahim and Ali Salisu on the spot, while the remaining three fled into the bush.

“Upon combing the bush for the fleeing suspects, another suspect, named Sidikia Manbagri, was arrested. Our men are still in the bush to find the remaining two suspects.”

Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner of Police , Ekiti’ command, Mr Asuquo Amba, said, “ Some men suspected to be herdsmen mounted a roadblock. We are still into it to find out why they behaved that way. We will brief the press on further development”.

Also speaking on the incident, the Chairman, Joint Security Committee of Emure, Ise and Ikere council areas, Mr Tunji Falana, applauded the police for their quick intervention which he said saved the situation.

Falana appealed for an increase in the number of police personnel in the area, saying: “Ise has about 300 farmsteads and over 30 routes. The police need more men and vehicles. Prevention is better than cure. The police here are working under very difficult conditions with an abysmal police to civilian ratio of 1:7500.”