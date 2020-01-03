Okowa Pours Encomiums on Delta SSG at 49

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated and extolled the sterling qualities and distinguishing accomplishments of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who turned 49 years on yesterday.

Okowa described Ebie, the immediate past Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education under his government, as an illustrious citizen who has displayed uncommon commitment to “good governance, growth and development of Delta State” since coming on boarding.

Okowa especially acknowledged the role played by Ebie in stimulation of sport development in the state, including the revival of the state Principal’s Cup and Headmaster’s Cup while serving as education commissioner.

While thanking Ebie for his outstanding contributions in overseeing the engine room of government as SSG, the governor urged him not to relent in his overall “contribution to humanity by developing further ideas that would lead to the efficiency and effectiveness of governance and sustainable development of the state.”

As an astute lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and a public servant, Ebie has had a distinguished career in the private sector spanning over two decades, he observed.

Okowa, in a statement yesterday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, read in part: “With his core competences in strong leadership and execution skills, Mr. Ebie has brought his wealth of experience to bear by playing pivotal roles in the administration of the state.

“Mr. Ebie has continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various levels of governance in the state.

“Over the years, you have by dint of hard work and discipline, established yourself with an unblemished leadership style as an industry player which has endeared you to many Deltans and Nigerians.

“As Secretary to State Government, you have exhibited absolute grasp of your core responsibilities by your sound coordination of government in the state.

“As a government we appreciate your role and astute contributions in the revamping of Zenith Bank Delta Principal’s and Headmaster’s Cup under your tenure as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, on the occasion of your 49th birth anniversary.

“At 49, your family and indeed, your political and business associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.”