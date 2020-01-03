Obaseki, Oshiomhole to Grace Auchi Day Ceremony

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe, has invited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oahiomhole, and Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to this year’s Auchi Day ceremony next week.

While Obaseki was invited as Executive Guest of Honour, it was gathered that Oshiomhole was invited as the Special Guest of Honour of occasion fixed for next week.

Auchi Day is an annual event held in Auchi community to thank God for His protection, promote Islam and harmonious relationship among all those dwelling in the community and to also showcase the people’s various cultural dances and plays.

The 2020 event with the theme: “Our salvation is in the hands of the Almighty Allah” would also have in attendance the first female Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Constance Momoh (rtd), Hon. Miriam Abubakar a former state commissioner in the Obaseki administration, while the Chief Executive Officer of construction giant, Setraco Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Abu Inu Umoru, would chair the occasion.

A source in the palace of Otaru of Auchi disclosed that Momoh believed that the festival would create the opportunity for the two to meet and possibly resolve their differences after several months of political differences.

He said: “Wednesday, January 8, 2020 will be very specific for both the sacred kingdom celebrants and their friends from far and near during which His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II of Benin is expected to be the Royal Guest of Honour.

“We are optimistic that Almighty Allah will use the occasion for the two political combatants (Obaseki and Oshiomhole) to sink their differences.”