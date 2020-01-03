Hafiz Inuwa Takes over as Delta CP

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Police Command’s new helmsman, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has taken over the mantle of leadership from Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke as the state Commissioner of Police.

The police command, in a statement thursday in Asaba, said “Mr. Adeleke has been nominated to attend a course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru-Jos Plateau State.”

Born on March 21, 1964 at Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Inuwa holds Bachelor of Arts degree and a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA), the statement said.

The new Delta State Commissioner of Police enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 and attended the elite course at Police Academy in Kaduna.

Inuwa, who was elevated to the rank of a Commissioner of Police on October 31, 2017, is married and the marriage is blessed with children.

“The in-coming Commissioner of Police has pledged to leverage on the existing security mechanism towards enthroning the reign of peace and safety in Delta State (and) advised the public to always co-operate with the police and other security agencies at all times in this regard,” the statement said.