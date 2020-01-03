Air Peace Scales through IATA Safety Audit

Begins Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Owerri Flights

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace has set the tone for the aviation sector in 2020 as it recently received its third International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification.

The airline said the development is coming on the heels of its announcement of flight operations into Ibadan from Lagos, Kano and Owerri.

Air Peace noted that it set a record when it obtained its first IOSA, barely two years into its operations and was subsequently inducted as a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA)

In a reaction, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Air Peace, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, expressed delight that the certification was another feather added to the Air Peace’s cap and confirms the airline’s uncompromising adherence to safety standards in line with global best practices.

She explained that the exercise this time around was tougher than what obtained in previous years but the airline scaled through every phase of the certification process due to, “our unwavering drive to keep raising the bar in our operations.”

She also reassured the flying public of the airline’s resolve to continue to comply with best safety standards and promised more seamless connectivity and an expanded route network in 2020.

The COO applauded the IATA for its efforts at ensuring that stakeholders in aviation globally comply with stipulated safety standards. She averred that the airline would continue to blaze the trail in Africa’s aviation landscape.

“Air Peace has attained an enviable position as West Africa’s leading airline and will continue to raise the bar in-flight services, while ensuring a hundred percent compliance with all safety codes as required by the industry regulatory bodies,” Olajide said.

In a message to Air Peace, the Director of Audit Programmes, IATA, Catalin Cotrut, congratulated the airline on the successful completion of the audit.