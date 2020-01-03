Abiodun Appoints Transition Committees for Ogun LGs

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Friday, appointed members of transition committees for the 20 local government councils in the state.

Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announced this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement noted that the former council chairmen completed their tenures in October 2019, adding that “the new committees will be in place until the Ogun Electoral Commission (OGSEIC) conducts polls to elect new council chairmen”.

NAN reports that Heads of Local Government Association (HOLGA) have, since October 2019, been directing the affairs in the various councils.

The statement added that members of the new committees were chosen “in furtherance of the government’s philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance”.

NAN also reports that each transition committee is composed of a Chairman, Vice -chairman, Secretary and two other members. (NAN)