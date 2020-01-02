Smile Introduces Innovative Products

By Emma Okonji

Smile Communications, Nigeria’s broadband service provider, has introduced an innovative Voice and SMS Only product, dubbed eSIMVoice.

Early adopters, industry watchers and technology enthusiasts have hailed the latest product as “the future of seamless access”.

Smile disclosed that the eSIMVoice would come as a free downloadable application, and when activated the consumer can enjoy 10 minutes free local calls, unlimited on-net calls and SMSs.

The customers can also savour zero roaming charges, free on-net audio and video calls and the lowest call rates to any network.

The company advised customers and prospects eager to enjoy its latest innovation, to simply walk into any Smile shop, kiosk or contact an authorised dealer. The service comes with varying voice plan options that will suit every need.

Notable among the Voice Plan options are SmileVoice Only plan for 65 minutes, which costs only N500, SmileVoice Only plan for 135 minutes which goes for N1,000 and the SmileVoice Only plan for 430 minutes at a cost of N3,000; and all the options have 30 days validity period each.

To enable as many customers as possible to take advantage of the offer, Smile has simplified the process towards adopting and enjoying the new product. To activate the offer, the customer needs to buy a Smile eSIM, complete the mandatory KYC and get their assigned SmileVoice number. Thereafter, the customer will download the SmileVoice app from Google play or App store, click “get activation code”, enter their registered email address to get their activation code and follow other instructions. To make a call, the customer can simply launch their SmileVoice App, dial the number they wish to call and enjoy SuperClear voice calls.

The Smile eSIMVoice adds to the long list of the company’s wide range of offers to its broad based clientele.

Smile provides Fourth Generation-Long-Term Evolution (4G-LTE) mobile broadband in several Nigeria towns that include Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Asaba, Benin, Onitsha and a host of others.