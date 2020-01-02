Expert Seeks Increased Use of Technology

A university don, Prof. Sulaiman Adeniyi Adekola has called for the use of science and technology to solve some of the myriad of challenges plaguing the country, for the benefit of the citizenry.

Adekola, a chartered electrical engineer said the use of technology could go a long way in addressing the root cause of challenges confronting Nigeria and Nigerians in the various sectors of the economy.

The professor stated this in Lagos, during the 20th post-graduation anniversary of the University of Lagos engineering set (ULESSET) of 1999, in a paper titled: “Ubiquitous 5G Wireless Revolution: Matters Arising”.

While outlining the various aspects of his paper, the don enumerated what he called the, “inherent advantages of the all-round all-embracing and all-inclusive” 5G network to its users across the globe.

These he said include access speed, reduced latency, fastness, efficient unified platform, concentrated networks as well as personalised internet.

Also speaking, the Dean of Engineering, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Funso Falade, enjoined the engineering set ULESSET of 1999 to do everything in their power to ensure the sustainable development of their Alma Mata in the years ahead.

According to Falade who is a professor of Civil Engineering, “There is progress in coming together as one. This is because unity is strength.”

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of award to some select individuals that had added value to the former students as well as the unveiling of those who would run the affairs of the association for two years.