Arewa Youths Advocate Power Shift to South-south in 2023

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) wednesday declared that the South-south region should be allowed to produce the president in 2023 to complete its eight-year slot.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the leader of the group, Mr. Mohammed Danlami, also called for a generational change of leadership come 2023.

Danlami, who noted that there are subtle moves in some quarters for the North to retain power in 2023, said it would be grossly unfair and malicious for anyone to advocate that power should remain in the north in 2023.

According to him, “Arewa Youth Assembly has noticed a series of misleading comments being orchestrated by some political buccaneers that the North should retain the national leadership come 2023.

“It is grossly unfair, malicious and wicked for all those fuelling or promoting this project.

“Our great nation has not fulfilled its potential and our realities are far from our ideals; it is time for a new generation to build a modern Nigeria.”

He said Nigerian youths should take a cue from emerging global change in political leadership and “take charge to build the Nigeria of our dream.”

The group maintained that the North had ruled the country more than any other section since independence, stressing that “it is time for the South-South youths to produce the next president in 2023 to complete their eight- year of leadership.”

According to Danlami, nobody has an idea where the nation would be heading to if the North retains power in 2023, saying “the greatest challenge facing Nigeria today is that of leadership.” He said Nigeria needs an inspiring leadership that can move the country forward by uniting the people and propelling development.

“We need leaders with vision and passion because sound and visionary political leadership is vital for Nigerian peaceful co-existence,” Danlami said.

The group stated further that Nigeria would have peace and stability, development and progress “when we have a youthful leader who is committed in prioritising the interest of the people and doing everything in his power to achieve set goals.”

He stated: “With this timely intervention ahead of 2023 we are championing the course of youths within the age bracket of 40 to 50 years to lead Nigeria to the promise land.

“A vibrant youth who is detribalised, a youth who have vision enough to foresee the needs of the people and must be compassionate enough to match these needs with actions.

“For Nigeria to progress, no time for experimentation, sentiments, tribalism or mediocrity; so, such a man must be strong enough, articulate and incorruptible; he must have a good sense of judgment, unquestionable integrity, be full of honour and moral courage.

“The expectation of 2023 leadership is high, but we are constrained to speak up on the unnecessary distraction and our solidarity toward our fellow brother from South-South towards enthroning a new leadership in 2023.

“Our country belongs to all of us. As youths, we have a duty to make it better and we have a duty to retire and stop recycling old politicians permanently.

“The choice before us is to change the narratives towards political leadership, come 2023; it is between progress and retrogression, between our youth leadership freedom and our continuing false imprisonment.”