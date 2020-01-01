Opeifa Begs Petrol Station to Make Toilets Available for Public Use

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Restoration of Law and Order to Apapa, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, has called for the support of Apapa residents toward a cleaner environment and an end to open defecation.

He called for the support of all residents, business concerns and public institutions to stop the trend.

Opeifa encouraged petrol stations and event centres to have toilet facilities to assist residents to reduce the problem to the barest minimum.

He said that people could use toilets in public places like petrol stations, eateries, event centres, and other public utilities and so they had no justification for open defecation.

He said a recent study carried out by the state government revealed that new residents, who have not lived in Lagos for up to two years, were usually responsible for the open defecation.

Opeifa said the survey indicated that such new residents usually stopped the habit after integration into the system.

“People talk about public toilets as if governments somewhere in the world build public toilets. I lived in US for almost 10 years.

“There is nothing called a public toilet. If I am going along the road and I am pressed, I will just use the nearest petrol station or supermarket or eatery, that is where to get the nearest public toilet.

“All government institutions, every commercial outlet should make its space available for people to use,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

On the congestion in Apapa, Opeifa appealed for the collaboration of critical stakeholders to decongest the ports.

Opeifa, during a visit to Lagos office of NAN yesterday, said the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) was working round the clock to clean up Apapa.

He said his team was working on correcting an anomaly in refuse disposal introduced by the Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, which encouraged the bringing of refuse to the roads.

Opeifa, who is working with a team of the state government which includes LAWMA, said that daily evacuation of refuse in Apapa had begun in spite of challenges of accessibility.

He said that the modern refuse collection system did not support the dumping of refuse on the roads or any roadside collection methods.