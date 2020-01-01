Kano Fulfils Promise to Workers, Pays N30,600 Minimum Wage

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

In fulfilment of its earlier promise to pay the new minimum wage, workers in the employ of Kano State government have started receiving the new salary package of N30,600 it offered to pay.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano on Wednesday, indicated that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had, right from the commencement of negotiation between the federal government and organized labour, indicated his administration’s readiness to pay the restructured minimum wage.

With this development, the statement added, workers in the state are smiling home with their new pay from their respective banks.

Garba stated that based on the agreement reached between the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), arrears of April to November 2019 would be paid in installments over time.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to the state civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties so as to improve service delivery.

He also called on the workers, particularly those in the revenue generating entities to make extra effort by ensuring that taxable individuals and corporate entities always pay their dues so that government could continue its laudable development programmes for the teeming populace.