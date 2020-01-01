Enyimba is LMC’s Team of the Decade

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) had a series of defining moments and landmark achievements in the last decade. Enyimba were the first winners of NPFL title at the start of the decade, lifting the title for the 6th time, and the People’s Elephant are interestingly the last team to win the trophy during the period, claiming the league title for a record-extending 8th time in June 2019.
Between the referenced successful campaigns of Enyimba, Enugu Rangers memorably lifted the title in 2016, Kano Pillars won the NPFL in three consecutive seasons, the record of most goals scored by a player in a season was broken twice, and an amazing Sikiru Olatunbosun goal was recognised globally.
However, the NPFL featured a total of 45 teams from January 2010 to December 2019, and there have been questions over the outlook of the teams. Perhaps for the sake of clarification or bragging right, the call for stats on the best team of the decade became increasing in the last few days of 2019. While some teams featured in a relatively high number of matches, some only managed a paltry taste of elite division within the period.
Nevertheless, we have derived a fair approach to aggregate (point-per-game) the performance of each participating team in the NPFL during the decade and here is what we deduced.
|TEAMS
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|PTS/G
|1
|Enyimba
|344
|158
|84
|102
|376
|249
|127
|558
|1.622093
|2
|Giwa FC
|76
|34
|21
|21
|88
|75
|13
|123
|1.618421
|3
|Kano Pillars
|345
|161
|72
|112
|428
|311
|117
|555
|1.608696
|4
|Dakkada FC
|11
|4
|5
|2
|11
|8
|3
|17
|1.545455
|5
|Enugu Rangers
|343
|147
|79
|117
|388
|319
|69
|520
|1.516035
|6
|Sunshine Stars
|346
|150
|72
|124
|418
|353
|65
|522
|1.508671
|7
|Warri Wolves
|262
|111
|61
|90
|299
|239
|60
|394
|1.503817
|8
|Rivers United
|131
|55
|30
|46
|123
|108
|15
|195
|1.48855
|9
|Lobi Stars
|344
|146
|73
|125
|352
|333
|19
|511
|1.485465
|10
|Plateau United
|169
|69
|42
|58
|188
|153
|35
|249
|1.473373
|11
|Dolphins
|215
|89
|46
|80
|230
|205
|25
|313
|1.455814
|12
|MFM FC
|129
|54
|25
|50
|132
|130
|2
|187
|1.449612
|13
|Akwa United
|281
|113
|62
|106
|291
|282
|9
|401
|1.427046
|14
|Nasarawa United
|244
|102
|42
|100
|265
|258
|7
|348
|1.42623
|15
|FC Ifeanyiubah
|169
|68
|37
|64
|163
|165
|-2
|241
|1.426036
|16
|Abia Warriors
|207
|81
|51
|75
|225
|200
|25
|294
|1.42029
|17
|Wikki Tourists
|269
|112
|45
|112
|282
|280
|2
|381
|1.416357
|18
|Sharks
|215
|84
|49
|82
|222
|220
|2
|301
|1.4
|19
|Katsina United
|95
|39
|16
|40
…