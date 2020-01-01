Enyimba is LMC’s Team of the Decade

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) had a series of defining moments and landmark achievements in the last decade. Enyimba were the first winners of NPFL title at the start of the decade, lifting the title for the 6th time, and the People’s Elephant are interestingly the last team to win the trophy during the period, claiming the league title for a record-extending 8th time in June 2019.

Between the referenced successful campaigns of Enyimba, Enugu Rangers memorably lifted the title in 2016, Kano Pillars won the NPFL in three consecutive seasons, the record of most goals scored by a player in a season was broken twice, and an amazing Sikiru Olatunbosun goal was recognised globally.

However, the NPFL featured a total of 45 teams from January 2010 to December 2019, and there have been questions over the outlook of the teams. Perhaps for the sake of clarification or bragging right, the call for stats on the best team of the decade became increasing in the last few days of 2019. While some teams featured in a relatively high number of matches, some only managed a paltry taste of elite division within the period.

Nevertheless, we have derived a fair approach to aggregate (point-per-game) the performance of each participating team in the NPFL during the decade and here is what we deduced.

TEAMS PL W D L GF GA GD PTS PTS/G 1 Enyimba 344 158 84 102 376 249 127 558 1.622093 2 Giwa FC 76 34 21 21 88 75 13 123 1.618421 3 Kano Pillars 345 161 72 112 428 311 117 555 1.608696 4 Dakkada FC 11 4 5 2 11 8 3 17 1.545455 5 Enugu Rangers 343 147 79 117 388 319 69 520 1.516035 6 Sunshine Stars 346 150 72 124 418 353 65 522 1.508671 7 Warri Wolves 262 111 61 90 299 239 60 394 1.503817 8 Rivers United 131 55 30 46 123 108 15 195 1.48855 9 Lobi Stars 344 146 73 125 352 333 19 511 1.485465 10 Plateau United 169 69 42 58 188 153 35 249 1.473373 11 Dolphins 215 89 46 80 230 205 25 313 1.455814 12 MFM FC 129 54 25 50 132 130 2 187 1.449612 13 Akwa United 281 113 62 106 291 282 9 401 1.427046 14 Nasarawa United 244 102 42 100 265 258 7 348 1.42623 15 FC Ifeanyiubah 169 68 37 64 163 165 -2 241 1.426036 16 Abia Warriors 207 81 51 75 225 200 25 294 1.42029 17 Wikki Tourists 269 112 45 112 282 280 2 381 1.416357 18 Sharks 215 84 49 82 222 220 2 301 1.4 19 Katsina United 95 39 16 40

…