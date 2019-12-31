Stop Gunmen Attacks, Jonathan Tells Security Operatives

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged security operatives to stop attacks by gunmen in Nigeria.

He spoke yesterday when the Joint Task Force, code named Operation Delta Safe and the Nigerian Navy visited his residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The visit was to ascertain the level of damage following the attack on the former president’s residence by unknown gunmen on Christmas eve.

They said the visit was also to find necessary solution to prevent recurrence of such attacks.

In his remarks, Jonathan urged them to be thorough in their investigations and described the attack on his residence as “mindless”.

“Be thorough as you seek to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure that such mindless attack do not happen again in any part of the country,” Jonathan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that in attendance were the JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba and the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Commodore Felix Esekhile, amongst others.