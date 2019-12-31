Okowa Calls for More Commitment to Sports Devt

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that in spite of the huge investment in sports development, a lot is still needed to be done to take it to the desired level.

He made the statement on Monday while speaking at the finals of the 9th edition of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa Football Tournament at the Agbor Township Stadium.

According to him, more well-to-do Nigerians and corporate organisations should be involved in the sponsorship of sporting activities, especially, football, observing that there was over reliance on government sponsorship.

“Today, we watched a beautiful game of football; the organisers of the championship have made it clear that it was to unite the people, keep the youths busy and discover hidden talents.

“We are aware of the inherent benefits derivable in the development of sports; though there is a lot of investments in sports, a lot more is needed to be done to take it, especially, the game of football to the desired heights.

“We need a lot sponsorship; there are so much dependence on government for sponsorship; governments at different levels are doing their best but it is not enough; we need to strengthen our league because, it will amount to act of patriotism for us to watch Nigerian league and be involved in sponsorship.

“The league is supposed to be a money spinner; everyone has to be patriotic in contributing to sports development,” Governor Okowa said.

At the end of 90 minutes of play, Ute-Okpu Ward 9 football club piped Boji-Boji Ward 4 football team 2-0 to lift the trophy and win a cash prize of N1 million while a consolation prize of N750, 000 went to the second placed team. The third placed team received the sum of N500, 000.

Governor Okowa who was among the spectators, presented the trophy and medals to the winners.