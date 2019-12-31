Mark, Nnamani Urge Nigerians not to Despair as New Year Approaches

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has asked Nigerians not to lose hope as the nation enters 2020.

This is just as a member of the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, also advised Nigerians to renew their hope in a better Nigeria in 2020.

The duo in separate New Year goodwill messages on Tuesday made the charge while expressing confidence that the nation will fare better in the new year.

Senator Mark, in his message, urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to collective prosperity and development by contributing to nation building even as he implored the federal government to provide a defined road map for citizens to follow.

He noted that government is akin to a role model and pathfinder to which citizens should ordinarily emulate.

Mark however implored Nigerians to reignite the indomitable spirit they are known for in order to overcome the current socio-economic and political challenges.

He tasked governments at all levels to make conscious and deliberate efforts towards addressing the issues of unemployment as well as the unabating insecurity situation so that Nigeria can work again.

While bemoaning the deteriorating insecurity situation in various parts of the country, the five-time former senator said: “It has become embarrassing and scandalous. Citizens deserve to be protected and live in peace in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.”

Mark acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of Nigerians over the years and urged them not to be deterred or despair by the prevailing situation but enter the New Year with renewed hope and vigour.

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, urged Nigerians to enter the New Year with renewed hope and vigour as the needed impetus towards achieving set goals.

He canvassed for a stronger collaboration between the government and the governed because “only such synergy would propel us to national renewal in 2020”.

The former Governor of Enugu State said the New Year promises to be eventful and purposeful if everyone does his or her legitimate duties diligently and expressed optimism that Nigeria would get out of the woods “if we harness our human and material resources for the good of all”.

He, therefore, tasked government functionaries at all levels to ensure justice, fairness and equity in the management and distribution of social amenities in a manner that would give all sections of the country a sense of belonging.

Specifically, Nnamani urged security operatives to rise up to the challenges of deteriorating situation, pointing out that kidnapping and other violent crimes now threaten the citizens daily.

He said: “Something has to be done about our security situation. It is degenerating to an unacceptable level where citizens now begin to lose faith in the system. We must avoid a situation where citizens may resort to self-help. That would be catastrophic and counter productive. We need to be secured in a congenial atmosphere to be able to contribute our quota to national development.”