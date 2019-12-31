Kano Approves Hospital Projects in New Four Emirates

Ganduje appoints special advisers

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved a sum of N2,543,819,588.67 billion for the construction and upgrading works at the four health facilities in the newly created Emirate headquarters of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

This was coming as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of five special advisers.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House.

He said new projects contained in the approval include: construction of Accident and Emergency Ward, 22-bed Medical Ward, Eye Centre, ENT Clinic, Dental Clinic Physiotherapy Unit, Laboratory Unit, Mortuary Block, construction of road network, landscaping, overhead tank, borehole and reticulation in each of the facility, among others.

Garba pointed out that there would also be renovation works on all the four facilities that involved the zonal office, including Paediatrics Ward, Accident and Emergency, store, offices, new laboratory, male and female wards, maternity block, pharmacy, x-ray, catering department, theatre block and others. The commissioner also said the council approved the award of contract for the equipping and furnishing of Kano State Cancer Centre at a cost of N4,238,855,671.91 billion with the aim of improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Some of the equipment include: Linear Accelerator (True Beam), CT SIM Wide Bore, Dosimetry Set (complete), Treatment Planning Eclipse, Brachytheraphy Applicators (set), Aria EMR and Server, immobilisation accessories, 750kva, 500kva, 160kva generators, and so on.

He said the council has also given approval for the establishment of Girls’ Science and Technical College (Boarding) in Ganduje, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (Phase I) of the state at a sum of N165,244,821, adding that a sum of N30,675,500 has been appropriated for the hosting of the first session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament.

The commissioner noted that the council has considered and ratified administrative approvals in respect of creation of new departments and change of nomenclature of newly established ministries and some government agencies in the state.

Meanwhile, Ganduje has approved the appointment of five special advisers.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, and made available to THISDAY in Kano, said the appointments are with immediate effect.

It said the governor directed all the appointees to prove their mettle while discharging their assigned responsibilities in the office, adding that “the fact that you are chosen among many, it clearly shows that we assuring the state that you have something to offer for the sustainable development of the state.”

The appointees and their respective offices are: Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala (Special Adviser, Child Welfare and Women Mobilisation); Dr. Fauziyya Buba (Special Adviser, Health Services Management); Hajiya Aishatu Jaafaru (Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme); Hajiya Hama Ali Aware (Special Adviser, Foreign Investment); and Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi (Special Adviser, Non-governmental Organisations).

“The governor urged them to be up and doing while in office. You should also understand the dire need for the use of modern technology in your official engagements, so as to comply with global best practices,” the statement said.