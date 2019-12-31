CAF 2023: Ivory Coast Signs 2.5bn Euros Olympic Village Project Deal

Towards hosting a successful 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAN/ CAF) competition, Ivory Coast has commenced preparation for the building of a world class Olympic village.

Towards this end, the Ivory Coast government has signed an agreement with a Dutch support body, International Service Group (ISG) to build a world class village to ensure quality Africa’s football fiesta in the country.

ISG is a Dutch organization which is committed to building infrastructure and supporting any public and private organizations in Africa.

The construction of the village is fixed at 2.05billion Euros.

The signing of the agreement to commence the construction of the village took place in the capital of Ivory coast, Abidjan recently.

The commercial Director of ISG, Mr Mike Tuinstra signed the agreement with Ivory coast minister of sports, Hon. Paulin Claude Danho, in the presence of the ISG team who were present in the country for the finalization and signing of the project.

The country’s minister of sports commended ISG for the gesture and assured that the construction of the Olympic village will enhance quality tournament for all the participating countries.

The international Service Group is an EPS+F service provider that finances Africa infrastructure projects in the public and private sector through an all inclusive EPC+F model with its partners who are mainly large construction companies, top banks and Insurance companies.

ISG works with an international management and experienced team in office and on location to create jobs and reduce poverty throughout Africa with a win-win approach.

Mr Mike Tuinstra is responsible for the funding and execution of the project in the portfolio of ISG.