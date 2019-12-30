Firm to Reward Stakeholders

Raheem Akingbolu

Zippy Logistics Nigeria has announced the commencement of a reward scheme known as #ISPOTZIPPY campaign, aimed at rewarding fans and supporters of the brand.

To this end, five lucky fans recently got all-expense-paid trips to five different luxury destinations in Africa.

The campaign organised by Zippy Logistics in partnership with Providus bank and ShopRite stores would take place in Shoprite locations across the country, commencing from the 2nd of January, 2020.

Speaking during a media briefing, the Managing Director, Zippy Logistics, Kabir Shagaya, expressed excitement about the new campaign saying, “It is our way of giving back to those who have indirectly supported our business.”

However, it is a part of a larger strategy which we are launching early next year, he added.

According to him, the maiden edition of the campaign took place in 2015, through which winners were flown to destinations including – London, New York, and Paris.

For this year’s edition, winners would get to visit luxury destinations including; Seychelles, Zanzibar, Kigali, Cape Verde and Mauritius in other to promote tourism within Africa, Shagaya revealed.

Speaking on the mechanics of the promotional campaign, Shagaya explained that the current campaign differs from its maiden edition in that, participants will be required to spot, “Zippy Santa” in participating ShopRite locations; take a picture with or of the zippy Santa with their purchase receipts from ShopRite; visible and post across all their social media with the Tag #ISPOTZIPPY.

Interested participants were also requested be follow the partners – Zippy Logistics, Providus Bank, ShopRite on all social media platforms.

Participating stores include; Shoprite Circle Mall, Shoprite Palms, Shoprite Surulere, Shoprite Maryland, Shoprite Ikeja, Shoprite Apapa, Shoprite Festival Mall, Shoprite Otta, Shoprite Jabi Lake, Shoprite Grand Towers, Shoprite Gateway Abuja, Shoprite Silverbird, Shoprite Wuse, and Shoprite Kano.

Others include Shoprite Akure, Shoprite Delta, Shoprite Ibadan, Shoprite Ilorin, Shoprite Cocoa Mall, Shoprite Asaba, Shoprite Onitsha, Shoprite Enugu, Shoprite Owerri, and Shoprite Abia.

The company has however indicated that winners would be announced every two days on Zippy Logistics social media pages.