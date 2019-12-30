Ayade Advocates Removal of Visa Restriction to Promote Humanity

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, has called for the removal of visa restrictions in the world in order to allow for easy travels and promote humanity’s oneness.

Ayade made the call during the flag off of the grand finale of the 2019 Carnival Calabar in the Cross River capital.

He said the introduction of visa and the restriction of movement of humans was never anticipated by the Bible, Quran or any other religion in the world and was quite inhumane.

According to him, “time has come for us to break all the barriers and allow people to relate as humans.

“As we leave here today, if we don’t learn anything let us learn that humanity is the greatest religion.

“With it, you don’t need your Bible or Quran because that is the only way to show love to that fellow man that needs your love.

“Whether you are rich, poor, tall, short, black or white, humanity does not know the difference because it breaks all barriers.”

He added that as everyone present came to enjoy the dance and glamour of the carnival, they should bear in mind that man has to change the way he lives for a better world.

“When God created man, he created him to be equal and peaceful but in the course of man’s existence in the world, he has become animalistic,” he said.

In his remark, the Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah, said the carnival was all about humanity, love and kindness.

Onah said that Calabar Carnival has become a true platform for cultural diplomacy that was initiated to change lives in many ways.

According to him, the carnival has become a village where communities, states in Nigeria and other countries of the world come together during the Christmas season for fun, tourism and cultural display.

The participating bands were dressed in colourful costumes and danced round the 12 kilometres carnival routes.