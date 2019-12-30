AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION IS UNDERWAY

All over the world there are different agricultural innovative technology and practices spreading across all the continents, away from the old traditional agricultural

methods and practices. An individual, research institutions, government, universities across countries are all pushing the frontiers and addressing agricultural

problems in terms of production, processing, storage, preservation, harvesting methodology, value additions and cultivation and many more. For example, the simple

farm automation, agricultural robotic systems, the climate smart farming agricultural activities, and drone agricultural development, remote sensing and the employment of computer to analyze data to solving agricultural problems and dissemination of agricultural information are changing the face of agriculture.

The peasant and commercial farmers, extension agents and scientists should begin to work and think of using these new modern farm practices and technology to improve cultivation,

harvesting and land preparations in the agricultural sector.

Michael Adedotun Oke, Gwagwalada, Abuja