Again, Sanwo-Olu Vows to Rid Lagos Roads of Gridlock

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reassured Lagosians that come 2020, traffic gridlock would be a thing of the past in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while inspecting the removal of 2nd Lekki Roundabout as part of junction improvement project for free flow of vehicular movements along the Lekki corridors.

Four roundabouts including Ikotun, 2nd Roundabout on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Allen Avenue Roundabout in Ikeja and Maryland would be removed to pave way for road expansion and free flow of traffic.

He said that the state government has embarked on the removal of the roundabouts, which were identified as the major cause of traffic gridlock experienced by motorists.

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, said the removal of the roundabouts and street furniture, such as giant bill boards, would give room for road expansion and strategically reduce traffic congestion in some parts of the metropolis.

The State’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, who accompanied Sanwo-Olu to inspect the project, described the decision to improve the junctions as a strategic repositioning of the roads for enhanced flow of traffic, adding that the government had identified 60 traffic gridlocks junctions and areas across the state.

“Sufficiently, the junction improvement work that is being conducted on the four roundabouts includes the following:

“Removal of roundabouts, separate streams of traffic through Traffic Signal Lights, (TSL), synchronise all TSLs through intelligent traffic systems, which will recognise the densities of traffic streams and give priorities accordingly.

“Introduce stacking lanes for both left and right turns at these junctions, which will also contribute to increasing the capacities of our roads at the junctions thereby reducing travel time,” Oladeinde concluded