Premier Lotto Boss, Kessington Adebutu’s Vow

If you are a frequenter of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, you would have probably been alarmed at the degeneration of infrastructure and also asked yourself when this national monument will regain its lost glory.

But if the report reaching Society Watch is anything to go by, sports enthusiasts may be dancing the dance of joy, as the stadium may soon be given a facelift, courtesy of billionaire businessman and Chairman of Premier Lotto, Sir Kessington Adebutu.

It was gathered that the gaming merchant on Monday gave the assurance when the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, called on corporate bodies and privileged individuals to salvage the magnificent structure from total collapse.

As a guest at the launch of Adoption Campaign by the ministry at the Civic Centre in Lagos, Adebutu, who was recently conferred with one of the highest chieftaincy titles in Yorubaland, Odoole, made the invited guests sit on the edge of their seats when he pledged to renovate the stadium.

Again, in line with his avowed commitment to sports development in the country, ‘Baba Ijebu’ is also changing the face of Daura Stadium in Katsina, with world-class equipment.

Society Watch gathered through a source close to the billionaire businessman that “his reason is just to give back to the sector that has given him both fame and wealth”.

Remember, he owns Nigeria’s most trusted bookmaker, online sports betting. So, he believes he needs to assist the sector, hence the renovation.

As gathered, this is simply one of the Ogun State-born billionaire’s generous gestures as he has been at the forefront of giving back to society.

A deep pocket, he loves giving back to society without blinking an eyelid. Indeed, philanthropy comes naturally to him. This he does effortlessly. However, he loathes people singing his praise over such acts of humaneness. He is not your kind of billionaire that calls for publicity over every donation.

His philanthropic gestures to educational institutions are legendary and are there for all to see. Conspicuously, one can describe him as a believer, a supporter, a cheerleader, a friend, a loyalist and a cheerful giver who is committed to empowerment and giving back to society.

His foundation, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), apart from donating buildings and equipment particularly to educational institutions in Nigeria, has been used to empower many youths. It was gathered that he spent several millions of naira on donating buildings to many tertiary institutions across the South-West.

As a true philanthropist, Adebutu does not discriminate in his charity. He is kind-hearted and socially responsible. His philosophy is to abundantly use his endowed wealth to develop human capital.