Aisha Buhari’s Milk of Kindness

Kindness is not an attribute or trait that comes with certain kinds of people. Kindness is something infinitely simpler, both an act and deep confidence in humanity. And if the Swiss educational reformer is right, then “he who bears the interests of humanity in his breast, that man is blessed”.

Few people would argue the blessed status of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari. As the lifetime spouse and significant other of President Muhammadu Buhari, several privileges and rights are available options for her. But with power, says Spiderman’s Uncle Ben, comes responsibility. And so the status also comes with responsibilities. However, none of this mandates her to be humane, kind-hearted or generous. And yet, she is.

The latest undertaking of Mrs. Buhari is something that will remain in the minds of the less privileged from Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Pro-Cathedral in Abuja. These kids experienced the generosity that is gradually becoming characteristic of the first lady. This time, the witnesses of Dr. Aisha’s kindness also obtained food items that were donated by her.

Speaking on the significant contributions, Mrs. Buhari – who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on NGO matters, Wole Aboderin – stated that the Christmas season is a time of love, joy, and kindness. More so, it was an opportune period for rich and poor alike to mingle, sharing joys and possessions.

Receiving the gifts on behalf of the church, Rev. Father John Jimoh thanked the president’s wife for supporting the less privileged in this and every other season.

Along with the happy and eager kids, Mrs. Hailmary Aipoh – the APC women leader in the FCT – expressed great delight at the First Lady’s kindness, something she observed to mean a great deal to the kids, the church, and the Christian community.

In this and other unspoken acts, Dr. Aisha Buhari has planted hope and happiness into the hearts of the less privilege, setting an example for all and sundry.