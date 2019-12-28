Little Beauty Queen ‘Toluwanimi’ Vows to Fight for Child Rights Act

Sunday Okobi

The struggle to guard children against all forms of abuses in Nigeria has taken a new dimension as nine-year-old Little Miss Nigeria International 2020, Toluwanimi Omole, vowed to support the fight for child rights in Nigeria.

The outspoken child category beauty queen from Osun State was recently crowned little Miss Nigeria International, after a keenly contested beauty pageantry against contestants from other states in Nigeria on December 14, 2019, in Ikeja, Lagos.

While addressing journalists at a press conference at the weekend, Miss. Toluwanimi said she was set to take the bold step in ensuring that her message of child right advocacy was spread within and outside the shores of Nigeria through her pet project ‘Toluwanimi Omole Child Right Advocacy’.

According to her, “My vision is to ensure that the Child Rights Act is enjoyed by every child regardless of their gender, race and societal status.

“I am aware that out of the 36 states of the federation, only 24 states have passed the Child Rights Act in their various states, and there are still parts of this great country affected by social vices such as child abuse, molestation, early girls marriage, child trafficking among other vices despite the efforts of the government, reputable NGO’s and other well-meaning Nigerians to curb this problems. I won’t be deterred from giving my support.

“I will ensure that the Child Rights Act is emphasised everywhere I will visit, both national and international communities. I will tour the 12 states that are yet to pass the Child Rights Act in Nigeria for the period of one year of my reign as ‘Little Miss Nigeria International’.

“I am set to partner the state Houses of Assembly, wife of the president, forum of Nigerian governors’ wives, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, security agencies and reputable NGOs, and to this effect, I, with the support of Little Miss Nigeria Project, management and staff of Delphi International School, family and friends, have initiated a campaign focused on child rights advocacy which will be a beacon of hope to the less-privileged children in Nigeria in particular and around the globe in general.”

Toluwanimi, also described as beauty and brainy, was born in Lagos on of October 1, 2010, into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Oluwaseun Omole from Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State.

She has a track record of outstanding academic excellence which has positioned her as representative of Delphi International School to all debate and quiz competitions. She has won numerous academic awards which include Sterling Bank award for best student in Literacy and Numeracy, Maths Wizkid Award, Most Audible Orator during an Interschool debate competition.